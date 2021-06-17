checkAd

79 Resources Ltd. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire All Outstanding Securities of Buck Gold Inc. Secures Dominant 1200 Square Kilometers Position within Nechako Plateau Surrounding Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) ("79 Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with an arm's-length Calgary-based investor to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Buck Gold Inc. ("Buck Gold")(the "Transaction").

Buck Gold is a privately held exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia which controls approximately 1,200 square kilometres (~296,000 acres) of mineral properties located near Houston, British Columbia. The mineral properties controlled by Buck Gold are contiguous to area-holdings of Newmont, Teck and Copper Mountain Mining, and surround Sun Summit Mineral Corp.'s Buck deposit, which has been generating significant market attention through recent drill intercepts.

"The acquisition of Buck Gold is transformative for 79 Resources. We are excited for this generational opportunity to acquire such a sizable and highly prospective land package ideally located in a mining friendly jurisdiction. Helicopter-based geophysical work and ground-based follow-up by Buck Gold has defined a number of immediate high-priority targets adjacent to Sun Summit that 79 Resources will move quickly to further explore once the transaction closes," said Steven Feldman, CEO of 79 Resources.

Figure One: Buck Gold Inc. - Five Point Gold Project

"The Nechako Plateau represents one of the most prospective mining investment regions in British Columbia, with development-stage discoveries like Artemis Gold's Blackwater gold deposit, as well as a new generation of wealth-building discoveries such as Surge Copper's Ootsa project and of course Sun Summit's emerging Buck gold deposit. I am looking forward to providing my support to 79 Resources as it advances an impressive exploration model within a tier-one discovery camp for the benefit of shareholders," stated Ryan Kalt.

Transaction Details

To acquire a 100% interest in the securities of Buck Gold, the Company shall issue 80 million common shares (the "SNR Shares") as consideration for all outstanding common shares of Buck Gold now held by Ryan Kalt ("Mr. Kalt"). The SNR Shares will be subject customary escrow provisions imposed by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The properties held by Buck Gold are subject a 2% gross royalty in favour of Mr. Kalt.

