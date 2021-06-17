Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Copper-Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 field exploration program at its year-round, road accessible Eagle copper-gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 field exploration program at its year-round, road accessible Eagle copper-gold property, located in the highly prospective Quesnel Trough copper district, of central British Columbia. Mark Vanry, President & CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are excited to kick off our inaugural exploration program at our Eagle property. Eagle will be the first of our three exploration programs planned for the summer of 2021. We look forward to updating the market as we advance the dynamic combination of assets and start to unlock the true potential of these properties."