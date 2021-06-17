Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Copper-Gold Property
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 field exploration program at its year-round, road accessible Eagle copper-gold property, located in the highly prospective Quesnel Trough copper district, of central British Columbia.
Mark Vanry, President & CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are excited to kick off our inaugural exploration program at our Eagle property. Eagle will be the first of our three exploration programs planned for the summer of 2021. We look forward to updating the market as we advance the dynamic combination of assets and start to unlock the true potential of these properties."
Eagle Property
The 2,500 hectare Eagle property is strategically located midway between the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine of Centerra Gold and the Kwanika copper-gold development project of Northwest Copper. The property straddles the margin of the prospective Hogem Batholith where historical geological mapping and rock and soil sampling have outlined a broad, northwest-trending, three kilometer long corridor of porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization and widespread zones of copper-in-soil anomalies. Three targets have been identified (Vector, Mid and Nighthawk) which have seen intermittent exploration since the mid-1960's but have only limited drill testing (Price and MacDonald, 2021). Highlights from historic drilling include drill hole EA91-06 which returned 27.28 metres of 0.87 % copper and 0.32 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Nighthawk Zone) and drill hole EA91-12 which returned 17.9 metres of 0.82 % copper and 0.47 g/t gold, 2.5 kilometres north at the Vector Zone. Mineralization in both holes reportedly comprised porphyry-related disseminated and stringer-hosted chalcopyrite ± bornite (Stewart and Walker, 1991).
In late-2020, Wedgemount completed a property-wide, 112 line-kilometer airborne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) and magnetic geophysical survey. Results from the VTEM survey outlined multiple high-conductive anomalies locally coincident with known porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., Nighthawk). A newly identified, 270 by 350 metre anomaly, one kilometer southeast of Nighthawk, was located and represents a priority area for geological mapping and sampling (Price and MacDonald, 2021).
