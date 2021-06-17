checkAd

Magna Terra Commences Exploration Program on the Great Northern and Viking Projects, Western Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a systematic exploration program (the "Exploration Program") at its 100% owned Great Northern and Viking Gold Projects ("Great Northern" and "Viking"), located in western Newfoundland. The Exploration Program is focused on follow-up prospecting and geological mapping of the numerous geochemical and geophysical anomalies generated at and near the 2.4-kilometre Jacksons Arm Trend and the Rattling Brook Deposit as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 4, 2021. In addition, the Company is collecting 2,500 soil samples along the strike extent of the Jackson's Arm Trend and the Rattling Brook Deposit, in order to determine the full strike length of anomalous gold-in-soil reflected in underlying gold bearing structures that may continue for an additional 2.2+ kilometres.

"We are excited to be starting our summer field program at Great Northern and Viking where our work will focus on following up on coincident IP chargeability, magnetic and soil geochemical anomalies at Jackson's Arm that were not tested in the Phase 1 drilling program completed in late 2020. Additionally, we are expanding our focus to other areas on the Property with high exploration potential including the collection of 2,500 soil samples along strike from the Jacksons Arm Trend and south of the Rattling Brook Deposit resource, as well as reconnaissance prospecting and geological mapping in the Little Davis Pond Area. This work will provide the information needed to finalize a Phase 2 drilling program at Great Northern scheduled for later this summer."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

About the Great Northern and Viking Projects

The Great Northern and Viking Projects comprise two separate claim blocks (14,675 hectares) that are located near the communities of Sops Arm, Pollard's Point and Jackson's Arm, NL.

The Projects are centered along a 20-kilometre section of the Doucer's Valley Fault, a significant geological control on, and host to, several gold deposits and untested prospects, including the Rattling Brook and Thor Deposits, Jacksons Arm, Little Davis Pond, and Viking Trends and the Incinerator Trail Zone. Gold mineralization is hosted within a variety of rocks types that include Precambrian or Ordovician granites, or younger volcanic and sedimentary rocks, typically along splays off the Doucer's Valley Fault. Alteration consists of mesothermal style quartz ± iron carbonate ± sulfide veins and stockworks with 2 to 5% total sulfides consisting of pyrite, galena, chalcopyrite or sphalerite, and locally show trace amounts of visible gold.

