Univar Solutions Releases Its 2020 Sustainability Report

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announces the release of its 2020 sustainability report and the introduction of a new set of global sustainability goals to 2025 and beyond. Now available through the Univar Solutions web site at www.univarsolutions.com, the report tracks the Company's progress against its sustainability goals to 2021, while introducing new ambitious sustainability goals to 2025 with key emissions goals stretching to 2030 in support of a long-term commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

For Univar Solutions, managing the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities facing the Company is fundamental to its ability to adapt and grow. From its first sustainability report published in 2008, Univar Solutions has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency and continuous improvement as it established a first set of goals in 2017, became a signatory of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative through the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2018, adopted 'Advancing a Circular Economy' as a sustainability goal in 2019 and found its purpose by supplying critical products during an unprecedented time in 2020.

"When we started this journey with our sustainability goals to 2021, at the time, they were quite the stretch targets, but now that we've largely achieved these and have announced our sustainability goals to 2025, I couldn't be more pleased with our progress as we take yet another step forward to a more sustainable future," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Now as we look beyond 2025 at our key emissions goals stretching to 2030 in support of a long-term commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, I'm excited to see us put the needed steps in place to meet our commitments as part of the UNGC."

The 2020 sustainability report reflects the Company's commitment to grow Today, Tomorrow, Together through both its commercial strategic priorities and sustainability approach, while featuring an updated dashboard showing progress against the sustainability goals to 2021 as well as a comprehensive view of the new sustainability goals to 2025 and beyond, including: