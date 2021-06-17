checkAd

Demand Management Receives 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:15  |  45   |   |   

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Demand Management, Inc. as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

This honor marks the ninth year Demand Management has received the award. To see the full list of 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners, visit www.sdcexec.com.

“We thank the editors for honoring us with a Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021,” remarked Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “The new name of this award reflects the initiative and innovation required to launch supply chain projects in the current business environment. At Demand Management we collaborate every day with some of the brightest minds in the industry—our customers—who have the boldness and vision to tackle complex business challenges. Our digital supply chain platform helps them navigate around disruptions so that they can achieve their business goals. We look forward to partnering with them on many more successful projects in the future.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

Seite 1 von 3
American Software (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demand Management Receives 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Logility and Clarkston Consulting Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation
08.06.21
American Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
03.06.21
Demand Management Selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2021
03.06.21
Logility Recognized as a 2021 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 24th Consecutive Year
27.05.21
American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
24.05.21
Tata Technologies and Logility Partner to Provide Digital Transformation Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
20.05.21
American Software to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference