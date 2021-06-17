Demand Management Receives 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive , the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Demand Management, Inc. as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

This honor marks the ninth year Demand Management has received the award. To see the full list of 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners, visit www.sdcexec.com.

“We thank the editors for honoring us with a Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021,” remarked Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “The new name of this award reflects the initiative and innovation required to launch supply chain projects in the current business environment. At Demand Management we collaborate every day with some of the brightest minds in the industry—our customers—who have the boldness and vision to tackle complex business challenges. Our digital supply chain platform helps them navigate around disruptions so that they can achieve their business goals. We look forward to partnering with them on many more successful projects in the future.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.