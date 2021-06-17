checkAd

Box to Participate in Investor Webcast Presentation to Discuss the Content Cloud

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO, will participate in a webcast hosted by William Blair on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET. Aaron Levie will provide a deep dive on Box’s product strategy for the vision of the Content Cloud.

Jason Ader of William Blair will moderate the call.

This event will be webcast live at www.box.com/investors and will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for a period of thirty (30) days.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

