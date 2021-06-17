Lineage Announces Exclusive Option Agreement With Amasa Therapeutics for Supply and Use of Clinical-Grade Hystem

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced it granted an exclusive option to Amasa Therapeutics, Inc. (Amasa), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cell-based targeted biological therapeutics to treat cancer patients with unmet need, to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to use Lineage’s HyStem technology for the development and commercialization of therapies for local treatment of solid tumors under pre-negotiated terms. Under the option agreement, Amasa will purchase certain amounts of Lineage’s existing supply of clinical-grade HyStem biomaterial and has the right to purchase additional amounts in connection with its up to 12-month option to acquire the exclusive license. Lineage will receive an upfront cash payment and, if the option is exercised, would be entitled to additional payments, including event-specific payments, royalties on net sales and sublicense fees and royalties.

“Lineage is a clinical-stage cell therapy company supported by a vast intellectual property portfolio. From this portfolio, we continue to find opportunities to unlock value from non-core assets through option and license agreements for assets such as HyStem,” stated Brian Culley, Lineage CEO. “Many tissue engineering and regenerative cell-based therapies will require the delivery of therapeutic cells in a matrix or scaffold for accurate anatomical placement, cell retention, and engraftment. This option agreement represents an opportunity to provide Amasa with access to our clinical-grade HyStem material for future development of oncology-related products delivered via HyStem and, alongside a previously announced deal with Advanced BioMatrix, is the second HyStem-related transaction we have entered into.”

HyStem is a patented biomaterial that is made from and structurally mimics naturally occurring extracellular matrix, the structural network of molecules surrounding cells in organs and tissues that is essential to cellular function and tissue structure. The technology underlying the HyStem hydrogels is based on a unique thiol cross-linking strategy. Building upon this technology, the HyStem family of hydrogels are novel biomaterials that offer unique strategies for cell therapy and bioactive molecule delivery. A distinctive feature of the HyStem hydrogel is that it allows the mixture of cells with the matrix in a liquid form such that the cells and matrix can be injected easily through a small gauge syringe, and then the matrix can polymerize around the cells to create a three-dimensional tissue within the body. When implanted in HyStem hydrogels, cells remain attached and localized within the hydrogel and slowly degrade the implanted matrix and replace it with their natural extracellular matrices. Current research at leading medical institutions has shown that HyStem is compatible with a wide variety of cells and tissue types including brain, bone, skin, cartilage, vascular and heart tissues.