Cyclo Therapeutics Commences Patient Enrollment in TransportNPC, a Pivotal Phase 3 Study Evaluating Trappsol Cyclo in Niemann-Pick Type C1

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the commencement of its pivotal Phase 3 study (“TransportNPC”) evaluating Trappsol Cyclo, a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, delivered intravenously, for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1). The TransportNPC study has the regulatory and IRB approval required to commence patient enrollment, and site activation is underway.

NPC is a rare genetic disease affecting 1 in 100,000 live births globally. Approximately 95% of individuals with NPC have mutations in the NPC1 gene and 5% have mutations in the NPC2 gene. NPC affects nearly every cell in the body due to a deficiency in either the NPC1 or NPC2 protein, which are required for the transport and processing of cholesterol within the cell. As cholesterol accumulates within cells, NPC causes symptoms that affect the brain, liver, spleen, lung and other organs and often leads to premature death.

“The start of patient enrollment in our pivotal Phase 3 study is an important milestone for both the NPC community and Cyclo Therapeutics. We are grateful for the hard work on the part of so many in getting us to the point of enrollment. We are excited to move forward with speed, and remain deeply committed to advancing our NPC clinical program forward with the goal of bringing a safe and effective treatment to NPC patients, families and physicians,” said N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.

The TransportNPC study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 2000 mg/kg of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously and standard of care (SOC) compared to placebo administered intravenously and SOC in patients with NPC1. The TransportNPC study intends to enroll at least 93 pediatric (age 3 to less than 18 years) and adult patients with NPC1 in at least 23 study centers in 9 countries. Eligible patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive Trappsol Cyclo or placebo. Randomization will not be constrained based on patient age, nor will patient enrollment be gated by patient age. The study duration is 96 weeks and includes an interim analysis at 48 weeks. The Company expects to report topline results from the interim analysis in the first half (H1) of 2023.