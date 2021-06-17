GAN Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Incredible Technologies for Exclusive U.S. Online Rights to Leading Casino Portfolio

Incredible Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of U.S. electronic gaming machines with evergreen slot machines such as Crazy Money and Money Rain present on the majority of retail casino gaming floors across America and available online in New Jersey since 2014 and 2016, respectively.

GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced it has reached an agreement with Illinois-based Incredible Technologies, Inc. ("Incredible Technologies" or "IT") to obtain the exclusive online rights to all current and future Incredible Technologies' online games, which will grow to over 110 games during the term of the contract.

For GAN, this deal adds to the content acquisition strategy devised to increase the Company's overall 'take rate' on B2B Gross Operator Revenue derived from iGaming as well as securing a fast-growing share of existing iGaming revenues from B2C Operators who are not already clients of GAN. GAN will immediately begin deriving online content licensing fees from Incredible Technologies' existing online operations in New Jersey. As a result of this long-term deal, GAN's combined exclusive online slot partners content represented approximately 7% of all slots sold in the U.S during 2020.

For IT, which possesses a strong library of proven casino games and other out-of-home entertainment games in tens of thousands of establishments, this deal enables them to work with a single long-term partner with an existing major online distribution network in the U.S. while focusing resources to increase their online portfolio rapidly. IT will provide GAN's Platform and Super RGS clients with an exclusive and substantial portfolio of online casino slot gaming experiences today and over the coming years. IT will now distribute their entire online games library only through the GAN's Platform or Super RGS in the U.S.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

"We welcome this partnership with Incredible Technologies as another validation of our market-leading presence in the regulated intra-State markets of America. Today's announcement is another exciting step toward building upon our strategy of establishing exclusive online access rights to the most popular retail U.S. slot games. Few content providers in the U.S. market have established a reputation for innovation and creativity as well as the operational excellence of Incredible Technologies. The popularity of IT's slot games, including the player-favorite Ultra Rush themes, will be a critical addition to our portfolio as we commit ourselves to becoming a leading provider of exclusive online content."