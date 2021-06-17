checkAd

VBI Vaccines to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that two abstracts featuring data from the Phase 3 clinical program of the Company’s prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine (3A-HBV) candidate have been accepted for upcoming e-poster presentations at the Global Hepatitis Summit 2020/2021 and the American Diabetes Association’s Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.

The presentation details are as follows:

Global Hepatitis Summit 2020/2021: The 17th International Symposium on Viral Hepatitis and Liver Disease (ISVHLD)
Abstract Number: 147
Presentation Title: Robust Immunogenicity and Rapid Onset of High Rates of Seroprotection and Anti-HBs Titers, Elicited with a 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine in Adults
 Presenter: Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, M.D., Ph.D, VBI’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
Date: June 18-20, 2021

American Diabetes Association’s Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions
Abstract Number: 195-LB
Presentation Title: Lower Nonresponse Rates to 3-Antigen HBV Vaccine among Adults with Diabetes, Age 45 and Over, or Obesity Compared with a Single-Antigen HBV Vaccine: PROTECT Study
 Presenter: Dr. Diaz-Mitoma, VBI’s CMO
Date: June 25-29, 2021

As previously announced, additional data will be presented in an e-poster presentation at The Digital International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC), the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), set to take place June 23-26, 2021 – press release can be found here.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with current treatments, it is very difficult to cure, with many patients going on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 900,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About VBI’s 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine

VBI’s vaccine candidate is a 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, comprised of the S, pre-S1, and pre-S2 surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus, and is approved for use and commercially available in Israel. In December 2017, VBI initiated patient dosing in a global Phase 3 clinical program that consisted of two concurrent pivotal studies: PROTECT, a safety and immunogenicity study, and CONSTANT, a lot-to-lot consistency study. Data from both the PROTECT study and the CONSTANT study, which were announced in June 2019 and January 2020, respectively, comprise the basis for the regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe, which were submitted in November 2020, and for Canada and the U.K., which are in process. This vaccine is sold under the name Sci-B-Vac in Israel.

