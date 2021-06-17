checkAd

Amneal Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance of Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab, pursuant to Section 351(k) pathway of the Public Health Service Act, and with a standard review goal date in the second quarter of 2022 according to the BsUFA (Biosimilar User Fee Act).

The biosimilar was developed in collaboration with mAbxience, a Spain-based biotechnology company. Bevacizumab is the biosimilar version of Avastin and when approved will be marketed under the proprietary name AlymsysTM. Alymsys was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in February 2021. Amneal and mAbxience believe that the data supports the biosimilarity of its AlymsysTM product to Avastin.

“The FDA’s acceptance of our BLA for Bevacizumab is a significant milestone in our journey to become an important player in biosimilars,” stated Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers. As previously announced, the Company expects its initial biosimilar portfolio will include Filgrastim (biosimilar for Neupogen), Pegfilgrastim (biosimilar for Neulasta) and Bevacizumab (biosimilar for Avastin).

Bevacizumab is a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor. Amneal is seeking approval for Bevacizumab for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, in combination with intravenous fluorouracil-based chemotherapy for first- or second-line treatment and metastatic colorectal cancer, in combination with fluoropyrimidine-irinotecan- or fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy for second-line treatment in patients who have progressed on a first line Alymsys-containing regimen. Amneal also intends to seek approval for the remainder of the indications from the reference product label as soon as possible, subject to patent and regulatory exclusivities, by the biosimilarity pathway pursuant to Section 351(k).

According to IQVIA, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider, U.S. annual sales for Bevacizumab for the 12 months ended April 2021 were approximately $2.8 billion.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Seite 1 von 3
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amneal Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance of Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab, pursuant to Section 351(k) pathway of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Amneal Announces Dihydroergotamine (DHE) Autoinjector NDA for Migraines and Cluster Headaches