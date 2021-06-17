checkAd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Passes Rigorous Splunk Engineering Tests for Kubernetes Operator with HPE Ezmeral

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it is certified for the Splunk Operator for Kubernetes, which allows users to easily deploy and manage Splunk Enterprise in a Kubernetes infrastructure. The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform works with Splunk to make it simple for customers to collect, analyze, and act upon the untapped value of big data generated by their technology infrastructure, security systems, and business applications, delivering the insights to drive operational performance and business results. Together, HPE and Splunk create a single datastore that leverages open-source Kubernetes and S3, and is available as a fully managed as a service solution from HPE GreenLake.

The exponential data growth from increased infrastructure, application, compliance requirements, and network traffic have outpaced the ability for many organizations to effectively collect and leverage data to detect, alert, and prevent security threats. This data growth means that data centers are nearing maximum capacity as IT support teams struggle to scale out ingestion, processing, storage, and analysis of data. Combined with a lack of experience with Kubernetes, this often results in the underutilization of large systems. The increased infrastructure, coupled with the growing backlog of data and lack of security insights, is creating a need amongst organizations to find innovative ways to optimize their delivery and consumption of Splunk analytics to minimize blind spots in IT security.

The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform, the industry’s first enterprise-grade container software platform, can handle both cloud-native and non-cloud-native applications, combining bare metal servers with integrated persistent storage to deliver scale, performance, availability, and reliability. Combined with HPE GreenLake, the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform helps customers tackle some of their biggest challenges, including the security issues generated by exponential data growth, like data blind spots that can lead to security exposures.

A large financial institution recently turned to HPE and Splunk to solve the blind spot problem, which is paramount for security, but requires application, architecture, and consumption model modernization. Individually these changes can be risky, but combined are a daunting task. This is why HPE and Splunk collaborated to solve the ingest problem with a unique platform-as-a-service solution. It allows organizations to leverage critical data to get a full view of the IT security landscape and get more value from existing Splunk investments with efficient, right-sized deployments.

HPE and Splunk partnered to leverage the power of the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform, and open-source Kubernetes to bring agility and scale to the new containerized Splunk operator. This solution is available via the HPE GreenLake pay-per-use model that can easily scale up or down and is fully managed by HPE. Splunk has also joined the HPE Ezmeral Marketplace, which brings the top ISVs and open-source projects to enterprises looking to modernize their workloads to be cloud-native.

“Large enterprises are seeing the value in how HPE delivers on-premises cloud experiences that deliver agility, speed, and cost savings as well as governance and control,” said Anant Chintamaneni, VP and GM, HPE Ezmeral. “HPE Ezmeral provides a purpose built platform that uniquely brings together Kubernetes, container native persistent storage, and policy management for modern data-intensive applications. For example, working with HPE and Splunk, customers are democratizing enormous amounts of machine and telemetry data by creating a unified Splunk data repository to accelerate time to insights.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

