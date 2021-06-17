checkAd

Bruker Updates FY 2021 Guidance and Provides Medium Term Outlook at Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

At its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today, Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) will discuss the Company’s strategy and Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives, including the Company’s potential high-growth opportunities in the areas of proteomics and spatial biology. Bruker will also update its fiscal year 2021 guidance and will discuss its medium term financial outlook through 2024.

Fiscal Year (FY 2021) Guidance Update

For fiscal year 2021, Bruker continues to project organic revenue growth in a range between 13% and 15% year-over-year, as previously disclosed. Other metrics of the Company’s guidance will be updated at the Investor Day, as described below.

For fiscal year 2021, in comparison to fiscal year 2020, Bruker now expects:

  • Revenue growth between 16% and 18% year-over-year
  • Foreign currency revenue tailwind of approximately 3% (unchanged)
  • Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 230 to 270 basis points year-over-year. This compares to non-GAAP operating margin of 16.0% in FY 2020 and includes R&D investments of approximately 10% of revenue, as well as a foreign currency headwind of approximately 50 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 to $1.89, representing an increase of 36% to 40% year-over-year

Bruker’s guidance for FY 2021 continues to be based on foreign exchange rates as of April 30, 2021.

Medium Term Financial Outlook Through FY 2024

Bruker will provide its medium term financial outlook, which includes the following financial goals for FY 2024:

  • Revenue between $2.7 billion and $3.0 billion, excluding acquisitions and currency effects
  • Non-GAAP operating margin between 20.7% and 21.5%
  • Non-GAAP EPS between $2.60 and $3.00

Bruker’s Virtual Investor Day will also provide a deeper look into the Company’s strategies and longer-term opportunities, including its high-growth opportunities in the areas of microbiology and molecular diagnostics, unbiased proteomics and multiomics, as well as spatial biology, single-cell omics and cellular analysis. The Company will also share insights into the scientific benefits of its GHz-class Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technology, and management will discuss Operational Excellence as the second pillar of its strategy.

Seite 1 von 4
Bruker Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bruker Updates FY 2021 Guidance and Provides Medium Term Outlook at Virtual Investor Day At its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today, Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) will discuss the Company’s strategy and Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives, including the Company’s potential high-growth opportunities in the areas of proteomics and spatial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Bruker to Host Virtual Investor Day on June 17th, 2021
07.06.21
Bruker Launches CE-IVD Quantitative Coronavirus Mid-Plex PCR Assay with Mutation Detection for Routine Variant Differentiation
01.06.21
Bruker Launches timsTOF trueSCP for Unbiased Single Cell 4D-Proteomics and Next-gen timsTOF Pro 2 with Unprecedented Proteomic Depth
20.05.21
Bruker’s Molecular Phenomics Research Tools Enable New Insights into ‘Long COVID’ and Post-Acute Metabolic Abnormalities