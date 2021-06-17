checkAd

Ooma Caller Info Match, a New Feature for Ooma Office Pro, Automatically Displays In-Depth Caller Profiles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced Ooma Caller Info Match, a new feature of the desktop app included with its Ooma Office Pro business phone service, which automatically displays in-depth caller profiles for both inbound and outbound calls by tapping into a source selected by the user such as a CRM system or online search engine.

Caller Info Match makes it easy for businesses of any size to access detailed information on incoming callers – helping, for example, to quickly distinguish between a customer and a prospect – by tapping into Caller ID data. The same applies to outgoing calls, so that employees can instantly view a full profile of the person they are contacting.

Businesses that have a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system can make a connection to Caller Info Match with just a few clicks. CRM systems from Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow and Zoho are supported out of the box and there is an option for custom integration with other CRM platforms.

Businesses that don’t have a CRM system can connect Ooma Caller Match to LinkedIn, Google or Facebook to pull up public profiles of callers.

“Every business can benefit from Caller Info Match,” said Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma. “Companies that already have CRM can enhance the value of their investment by giving employees automatic access to customer profiles when making or receiving calls, increasing the likelihood that all interactions will be properly noted. Companies without CRM now have a tool that delivers one important benefit of these systems – knowing as much as possible about your customers and prospects at the beginning of a conversation.”

Ooma Caller Info Match is available now at no additional cost as a feature of Ooma Office Pro. Details on setting up and using the feature can be found at https://support.ooma.com/office/caller-info-match-overview/.

Ooma Office Pro (https://www.ooma.com/office/pro/) is an award-winning business phone and unified communications service designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized business at $24.95 per extension per month, with no contract required. (All pricings are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Advanced features include video conferencing, texting, call recording, enhanced robocall blocking, voicemail transcription, a mobile app and a desktop app.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Ooma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ooma Caller Info Match, a New Feature for Ooma Office Pro, Automatically Displays In-Depth Caller Profiles Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced Ooma Caller Info Match, a new feature of the desktop app included with its Ooma Office Pro business phone service, which automatically displays in-depth caller …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Ooma Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results