checkAd

PhaseBio Announces European Licensing Agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A for Commercialization of Bentracimab

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A., a privately owned specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing medicines in Europe and other key markets, for the commercialization of bentracimab. The agreement covers countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, as well as the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine and other countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier clinical trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta/Brilique (ticagrelor).

Under the terms of the license agreement, PhaseBio will receive a $20 million upfront payment and will be eligible to receive up to $35 million in pre-revenue regulatory milestones and up to $190 million in payments contingent upon the achievement of certain sales milestones. PhaseBio will also receive tiered royalties on net sales, with percentages starting in the low double digits and escalating up to the mid-twenties. PhaseBio will be responsible for developing bentracimab and securing approval with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), after which marketing authorization will be assigned to Alfasigma. Alfasigma will be responsible for securing regulatory approval in other territories not covered by EMA or MHRA approvals, and for obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals necessary to market and sell the product, including pricing approvals and post-marketing commitments.

“The signing of this commercialization agreement with our new partner, Alfasigma, is a truly momentous occasion for PhaseBio,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. “Alfasigma brings deep regional expertise in the hospital environment that we believe will help unlock the value of the global bentracimab brand while enabling PhaseBio to invest in the commercial infrastructure necessary to successfully launch the product in the United States. By establishing bentracimab in key markets where a significant proportion of the global ticagrelor patient population resides, Alfasigma will play a critical role in our mission to change the way patients on antiplatelet therapy are managed. We are excited to have found a collaborator who shares our enthusiasm for the potential of bentracimab to address critical unmet needs and look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship.”

Seite 1 von 4


PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PhaseBio Announces European Licensing Agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A for Commercialization of Bentracimab PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.21
PhaseBio Highlights Real-World Healthcare Cost and Bleeding Cost Data Featured at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Virtual 2021 Conference