PhaseBio Announces European Licensing Agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A for Commercialization of Bentracimab

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A., a privately owned specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing medicines in Europe and other key markets, for the commercialization of bentracimab. The agreement covers countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, as well as the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine and other countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier clinical trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta/Brilique (ticagrelor).

Under the terms of the license agreement, PhaseBio will receive a $20 million upfront payment and will be eligible to receive up to $35 million in pre-revenue regulatory milestones and up to $190 million in payments contingent upon the achievement of certain sales milestones. PhaseBio will also receive tiered royalties on net sales, with percentages starting in the low double digits and escalating up to the mid-twenties. PhaseBio will be responsible for developing bentracimab and securing approval with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), after which marketing authorization will be assigned to Alfasigma. Alfasigma will be responsible for securing regulatory approval in other territories not covered by EMA or MHRA approvals, and for obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals necessary to market and sell the product, including pricing approvals and post-marketing commitments.

“The signing of this commercialization agreement with our new partner, Alfasigma, is a truly momentous occasion for PhaseBio,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. “Alfasigma brings deep regional expertise in the hospital environment that we believe will help unlock the value of the global bentracimab brand while enabling PhaseBio to invest in the commercial infrastructure necessary to successfully launch the product in the United States. By establishing bentracimab in key markets where a significant proportion of the global ticagrelor patient population resides, Alfasigma will play a critical role in our mission to change the way patients on antiplatelet therapy are managed. We are excited to have found a collaborator who shares our enthusiasm for the potential of bentracimab to address critical unmet needs and look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship.”