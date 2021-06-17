CN to Invest $350 Million in Ontario to Ensure the Fluidity and Safety of its Network While Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announces plans to invest approximately C$350 million in Ontario in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In Ontario, CN’s investment will focus on technology, capacity, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network.

The Company is increasingly optimistic about the economic recovery and these investments will help meet the demand and future needs of customers.

“Our consistent and proactive infrastructure investment strategy and the essential work of our employees and supply chain partners are what enable CN to keep the economy moving safely and smoothly year after year. Safety is a core value at CN and we will continue to invest in our track and in technology to support our overall network capacity and provide our customers with safe and reliable service. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to do even more for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders through our end-to-end, pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern, which will connect North America and build the premier railway for the 21st Century.”

Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Eastern Region at CN



“Our government salutes CN for its commitment to rail safety and the fluidity of its network while minimizing pollution. We will continue to support green projects that keep Canadians safe, stimulate the economy, and ensure that our rail network remains one of the most efficient and secure rail transportation systems in the world. This announcement will help create good middle-class jobs and help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada



“CN’s continued investment into its rail infrastructure is good news for Ontario. Rail service is critical to many Ontario supply chains. CN is an important freight transportation company that moves goods needed by Ontarians.”

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Government of Ontario



Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacing 67 miles of rail;

Installing approximately 176,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilding 85 road crossing surfaces; and

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure



Ontario in numbers:

Capital investments: More than $1.4 billion in the last five years

Employees: approximately 4,000

Railroad route miles operated: 2,546

Community partnerships: $3.7 million in 2020

Local spending: $2.3 billion in 2020

Cash taxes paid: $131 million in 2020

CN’s overall investment plan reflects CN’s determination to play an important role in the economic recovery and to be part of the climate solution. By creating a more fluid and more efficient network, we encourage the use of rail for long haul transportation, leading to reduced emissions. CN is one of only three Canadian companies listed on CDP’s prestigious Climate A List. To learn more on how CN is building for a sustainable future please visit www.delivering-responsibly.cn.ca/.