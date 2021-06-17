checkAd

Q-Gold Initiates Private Placement for Exploration Work at Surupana Silver Property

(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it is initiating a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) to fund its previously announced exploration program at the Surupana property (the “Surupana Property”) in the silver-rich Altiplano region of southern Peru in the Puno province near Lake Titicaca. The Surupana Property houses an estimated twelve historical mine workings, which were focused on high-grade silver, copper and lead mineralisation.

The Offering will consist of up to of 2,500,000 units (“Units”) priced at C$0.20 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or before August 1, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX Venture exchange. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the exploration work at the Surupana Property, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario and for silver at the Surupana Property in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru.

For further information, contact:
Evan Veryard
Chief Executive Officer
+1 416 571 9037
evan.veryard@qgoldresources.com
Website: www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Notes
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the Offering, the Company’s work plans, the Company’s exploration plans and budgets for the Surupana Property and the Foley Gold Mine and the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the company cautions that the completion of the proposed acquisitions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed acquisitions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

