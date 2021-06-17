ING to review strategic options for its Retail Banking business in France

ING announced today that it is conducting a strategic review of its Retail Banking business in France. The review is focused solely on the Retail Banking business and not on ING’s Wholesale Banking activities in France.

ING has been active in the French retail banking market since 2000 as an online bank and currently serves around 1 million customers, offering current accounts, mortgages, consumer lending and investment products. ING France has around 700 employees, of which two-thirds work in Retail Banking. Globally more than 57,000 ING employees oﬀer Retail and Wholesale Banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

Any potential outcome of the review of ING’s Retail Banking business in France would be carried out in accordance with the social and regulatory legislation in force, taking into account the best interests of our customers, employees and other stakeholders.

