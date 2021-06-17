Mission Produce’s Founder, President, & CEO Steve Barnard Selected as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

Barnard is named to the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform Greater Los Angeles and beyond

OXNARD, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced that its Founder, President, and CEO Steve Barnard was named an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.



Barnard was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 29 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.