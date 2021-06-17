checkAd

Playtika Promotes Senior Vice President of R&D to Chief Technology Officer

Experienced Technology Veteran Erez Rachmil Joins Playtika’s Executive Team

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced the appointment of Erez Rachmil to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Most recently, Rachmil served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development for Playtika’s Casual games division. Ira Holtzer previously held this position and will transition to the role of EVP Strategic Technologies, where he will focus on exploring new technology opportunities for Playtika. In his new role as CTO, Rachmil will oversee Playtika’s technology roadmap, at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth and expansion.

Rachmil, who has worked at Playtika for over seven years, has been instrumental in a number of key technology initiatives for the company. As Playtika’s Senior Vice President of R&D for the Casual games division, Rachmil helped grow Playtika’s casual games portfolio, which saw a 30% increase in revenue year-over-year for the company’s first quarter 2021 results. Rachmil joined Playtika as an IT director in 2014 to scale Playtika’s technology infrastructure and was promoted to Vice President of IT in 2016.

With over 15 years of experience in technology and IT, Rachmil’s background also includes roles at large corporations such as Intel, HP and Amdocs, as well as fast-growing startups like 888. Rachmil holds a B.A in Management from Ben Gurion University.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 31 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

