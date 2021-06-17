Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments

More than 50% of the Company’s Director Positions and Above Are Now Held by Women

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced four leadership appointments to key departments including marketing, sustainability, human resources, and communications.



“I am thrilled to announce the new appointments and expansion of roles for these four women,” commented Terry Wheatley, President of Vintage Wine Estates. “VWE champions gender equality in the wine industry and is committed to hiring, developing and elevating talented professionals. Each of these women brings unique expertise to VWE that will help us continue to improve and thrive as we remain focused on establishing new platforms for growth.”