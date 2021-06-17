checkAd

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments

More than 50% of the Company’s Director Positions and Above Are Now Held by Women

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced four leadership appointments to key departments including marketing, sustainability, human resources, and communications.

“I am thrilled to announce the new appointments and expansion of roles for these four women,” commented Terry Wheatley, President of Vintage Wine Estates. “VWE champions gender equality in the wine industry and is committed to hiring, developing and elevating talented professionals. Each of these women brings unique expertise to VWE that will help us continue to improve and thrive as we remain focused on establishing new platforms for growth.”

These women join an outstanding group of female executives including Terry Wheatley, President; Kathy DeVillers, CFO; Karla Reed, VP of Finished Goods Supply Chain & ERP; Erin Luby, VP of Wine Clubs & Tasting Rooms; and Lesley Larson, VP of Marketing.

Jessica Kogan, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Jessica Kogan, Chief Digital Officer, takes on the added role of Chief Marketing Officer and joins the VWE Executive Team. Jessica Kogan, co-founder of Cameron Hughes Wine, came to Vintage Wine Estates when the company was acquired in 2017. As Chief Digital Officer, Ms. Kogan oversees all DTC channels and e-grocery omnichannel strategy. As Chief Marketing Officer, her areas of responsibility will now include messaging wholesale marketing and fostering further integration and synergies between digital, business-to-business and wholesale channels. Ms. Kogan is a passionate digital innovation and brand transformation expert. She has founded and launched award-winning digitally native companies and created enduring CPG brand campaigns that engage and inspire customer loyalty in beverage, fashion, finance, energy and prestige cosmetics. A sought-after writer, speaker and commentator on digital-first brand marketing, Ms. Kogan’s insights have been featured in Forbes, Inc., Fox Business, TheStreet.com and other major industry publications. Ms. Kogan reports to President Terry Wheatley.

