Holzworth Introduces New Multi-Channel RF Synthesizer Series offering Best-In-Industry Performance and Channel Density

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that its Holzworth brand has introduced the HSY RF Synthesizer, its new highest performance series of RF synthesizers meeting and exceeding best-in-industry performance and specifications. Packaged in the unique, compact, industry leading high channel density form factor Holzworth is known for, the new HSY synthesizer includes a new signal generation architecture that provide industry leading phase noise and spectral purity from 10 MHz to 40 GHz. This new performance breakthrough combined with the Holzworth high channel density form factor makes the HSY Series the ideal solution for multi-channel applications such as semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing and radar test systems where phase coherency and signal purity are critical.



“The HSY Series demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continue pushing the limits of what is possible with RF synthesis architectures and maintaining the highest channel densities available on the market. The new synthesizer matches or surpasses best in industry specifications all within a compact, multi-channel chassis,” says Joe Koebel, VP of Business Development at Holzworth.

The HSY Series incorporates a YIG based (Yttrium Iron Garnett), multi-loop PLL architecture that dramatically increases the performance beyond that of current Holzworth RF synthesizers in terms of phase noise and spectral purity and also increase channel-to-channel phase coherency and stability. The HSY Series is part of the Holzworth “Custom COTS” platform (Custom Commercial Off-The-Shelf) which allows for optimal application specific configurations where the customer can specify a unit to be built with anywhere from 1 to 4 independently tuneable channels, as well as the frequency range of each factory loaded channel. Channel frequency options cover 10 MHz – 3 GHz, 6 GHz, 12 GHz, 24 GHz and 40 GHz. The flexible platform provides a 1mHz frequency tuning resolution and calibrated output power dynamic range settings available from +20 dBm to -110 dBm in 0.01 dB steps, while also providing 360 degrees of relative phase offset on each channel. The primary focus of the design was phase noise performance, resulting in -128 dBc/Hz (6 GHz, 20 kHz offset), -123 dBc/Hz (12 GHz, 20 kHz offset), -118 dBc/Hz (24 GHz, 20 kHz offset), and -112 dBc/Hz (40 GHz, 20 kHz offset).