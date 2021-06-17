Vor to Build-Out State-of-the-Art Clinical Manufacturing Facility Capable of Supporting Multiple Cell Therapy Programs

“Vor’s novel approach to cancer treatment demands an equally novel approach to cell therapy manufacturing. We are thrilled to construct our own manufacturing facility in our existing location, which will give us end-to-end oversight over drug product for our planned clinical trials and nicely complement our global supply chain,” said Sadik Kassim, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Vor. “With this new facility, our manufacturing teams will be seamlessly integrated within our wider organization, a crucial component of our strategy as we begin treating patients living with devastating blood cancers.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR or the Company) announced today that it will build-out an in-house clinical manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts to support its development of potentially transformative engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic candidates for patients with hematological malignancies. Vor anticipates that the facility, located in the same premises as Vor’s current headquarters, will be operational in 2022.

The facility has been designed to support clinical manufacturing for Vor’s cell therapy programs, including both eHSCs and CAR-T therapeutic candidates, and to be current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliant. By integrating its internal research, process development, analytical development, manufacturing, and quality control testing capabilities under one roof, Vor aims to achieve flexible manufacturing capacity and to reduce the time and cost required to manufacture complex cell therapy clinical candidates.



In addition to leveraging its experienced manufacturing team, Vor plans to hire additional employees over the next few years to support the new in-house manufacturing operations. The planned build-out is consistent with Vor’s strategic plan and does not impact cash runway, which Vor believes is still sufficient to fund operations at least into the first quarter of 2023.

The new clinical manufacturing facility is part of a recently expanded lease agreement with Longfellow that increases Vor’s growing footprint in Cambridge.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.