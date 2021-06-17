checkAd

REMINDER Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 14:03  |  41   |   |   

Online Event Scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., ET

Event to Spotlight Seclidemstat and Feature Experts in the Fields of Epigenetics, Sarcomas, and Hematological Cancers

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) and investor event focused on the scientific rationale and clinical development of seclidemstat, the Company’s lead drug candidate. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.

The online event will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m., ET., and can be accessed directly via the following URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h33t4m8s.

   Event:   Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event
  Date:    Monday, June 21, 2021
  Time:    2:00 PM (ET)
  Live Webcast:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h33t4m8s
  Format:   Audio webcast with slide presentation
       

Interested participants and investors may also access the event by dialing:

  • (833) 423-0481 (U.S.)
  • (918) 922-2375 (international)
  • Conference ID: 5556566

An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available via the Investors section of Salarius’ website under Events and Presentations, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming- ..., for 90 days beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, on June 21, 2021.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REMINDER Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event Online Event Scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., ET Event to Spotlight Seclidemstat and Feature Experts in the Fields of Epigenetics, Sarcomas, and Hematological Cancers HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Salarius …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus