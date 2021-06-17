HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) and investor event focused on the scientific rationale and clinical development of seclidemstat, the Company’s lead drug candidate. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.

The online event will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m., ET., and can be accessed directly via the following URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h33t4m8s.

Event: Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event Date: Monday, June 21, 2021 Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available via the Investors section of Salarius’ website under Events and Presentations, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming- ..., for 90 days beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, on June 21, 2021.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.