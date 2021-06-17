Rik Willard, Noted Advocate of Internet Privacy, Security and Digital Ethics, Joins Bubblr Advisory Board

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, commented, “We’re excited to welcome Rik Willard to Bubblr’s Advisory Board, joining the other prestigious members as we work together to accomplish Bubblr’s mission to advance privacy, trust and sustainability online. As a noted advocate of internet privacy, security, and digital ethics, Rik shares Bubblr’s goals, and we look forward to his insight and contributions.”

Toronto, Canada, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has appointed Rik Willard to the Bubblr Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Rik Willard is the Founder and Managing Director of Agentic Group, a global Frontier Tech Development and Consulting firm and a leader in the blockchain and digital currency sector since 2015. Agentic’s clients have included the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, The Port of Rotterdam, and Jeremy Rifkin’s TIR Group (US/EU). He is a noted advocate of Internet privacy, security, and digital ethics, especially surrounding the crucial sectors of blockchain and cryptology innovation, consulting with companies, governments, and Central Banks.

Mr. Willard is a Fellow at the Foreign Policy Association and an Advisory Board member at The World Ethical Data Foundation, KIPP Charter Schools and the Field Center for Entrepreneurship at Baruch College, one of America’s top post-graduate Entrepreneur programs. He is cited in 2015’s groundbreaking book “The Age of Cryptocurrency” (Casey & Vigna) as being among the very first Venture Development executives in digital currencies and is featured in the international award-winning film documentary, “The Blockchain And Us” (2017).

“I believe in Bubblr’s mission to create digital applications that further the advancement of privacy and security, and welcome the opportunity to support its research and development efforts through the work of the Advisory Board and its esteemed members. I’m eager to lend my experience to the pursuit of these important and worthy goals,” added Rik Willard.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: