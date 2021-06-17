Metacrine and Its Partners to Present Data at the EASL International Liver Congress 2021

The full list of Metacrine and partner presentations are listed below:

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will present data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2021, being held virtually from June 23-26, 2021. Data to be presented includes results from the Company’s Phase 1 trial of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as one oral presentation and one poster focused on preclinical studies examining FXR agonists in rare adult and pediatric cholestatic liver diseases.

Poster PO-393: MET642, an FXR Agonist with a Unique Chemotype, Demonstrates a Safe, Sustained Profile in a 14-Day Randomized Study in Healthy Subjects

Presentation Date and Time: June 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Poster PO-2388: FXR Controls Effector Cytokine Production and Phenotype in Biliary Atresia

Presentation Date and Time: June 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Oral Presentation OS-2274: Farnesoid X Receptor Agonists Block Macrophage Derived IL1b Production, Disrupt Th1/Th17 Polarization of Effector Lymphocytes, and Ameliorate Disease Progression in Murine Sclerosing Cholangitis

Presenter: Dr. Astha Malik, Research Associate, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Presentation Date and Time: June 25, 2021, 2:45 p.m. CEST



