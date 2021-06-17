checkAd

FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Featured in Grand View Research Report Exploring Growth of COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech LTD. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) and wholly owned subsidiary FluroTest Diagnostic Systems ("FluroTest" or The Company), a diagnostics technology leader in high output rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, are pleased to be recognized in Grand View Research’s June 2021 report: COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market.

According to the report, the global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market was valued at USD $2,955.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD $3,102.55 billion in 2021 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Key factors that are driving the COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market growth include the advantages of using saliva as a diagnostic specimen, increasing product approvals by regulatory agencies, and a paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing.

The report goes on to state that fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing enables rapid identification of individuals who are actively contagious and is an effective screening modality for cruise ships, airplanes, sports stadiums, and schools. The combination of vaccination and fast and frequent testing using Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test holds promising potential in ending the pandemic.

Taking Flight - With Extreme Caution

Grand View Research suggests that amid the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, air travel has fallen sharply, leading to a significant reduction in foot traffic at airports. This has severely impacted the economy leading to the screening of passengers becoming a necessity for airports and airlines to curb virus transmission.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Transport Bureau, an overall reduction in airline passengers was up to 60.0%, i.e., 2, 699 million passengers in 2020. The operating revenue of airlines reduced by approximately. USD 371 billion due to the pandemic. For North America, the revenue was reduced by USD 88 billion. This indicates a high potential of the North American region in using saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests for its economic growth.

“9-11 forever changed our airports and border crossing security checks twenty years ago, but COVID-19 has again surfaced an invisible threat that remains largely unchecked in much of the critical infrastructure that we all take for granted -- even as we slowly attempt to open society back up,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “News reports suggest that the four Canadian airports that are still accepting international flights are operating at about five per cent of their pre-COVID levels — but with the current COVID-19 public health measures in place, they are at capacity. And in the US, bi-partisan legislation was just introduced calling for the National Coronavirus Commission Act to investigate the vulnerabilities of the public health system and issue guidance for how the American people can be better protected from future pandemics.”

