Caladrius Biosciences to Present at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Investor Forum during the 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius, will present at the Investor Forum at the World Stem Cell Summit to be held (virtually) June 14-18, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin today, June 17th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time and consist of a 20-minute corporate overview and research update, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by a Noble Capital Markets equity research representative.



The presentation can be accessed in two ways: by registering for the full World Stem Cell Summit www.worldstemcellsummit.com, or by completing the free registration for the Investor Forum only at www.channelchek.com. A replay of the presentation webcast will be archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series, available at www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channelchek.