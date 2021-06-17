checkAd

Yorbeau and IAMGOLD Resume Drilling on Rouyn Property With Primary Focus on Cinderella and Augmitto Deposits, Quebec

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its Rouyn property with its partner IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"). The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in Yorbeau’s Rouyn property in Quebec, Canada. The Rouyn property is located 4 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, and approximately 45 kilometers southwest of IAMGOLD’s Westwood operation.

One drill rig is in operation on the property and approximately 10,000 metres are planned for completion by the end of the year. The objective of the current drilling program is to test continuity of known mineralized zones to validate the potential to delineate mineral resources.

The drilling program will focus primarily on:

  • Infill and exploration drilling at Cinderella to estimate the potential of three gold envelopes discovered by Yorbeau between 2008 and 2012. In this area, holes 10-CI-535 and 08-CI-464 respectively returned 3.3 g/t over 33.0 metres and 8.12 g/t over 7.0 metres (see Yorbeau's news releases dated May 26, 2010 and September 25, 2008).
  • Infill drilling at Augmitto to test the continuity of known mineralization zone where holes 06-S-413 and 06-S-412A returned 26.02 g/t Au over 8.40 meters and 4.53 g/t Au over 12.00 meters respectively (see Yorbeau's news releases dated November 08, 2006).
  • Possibly exploration at Augmitto outside the area containing mineral resources (please see RPA’s Regulation 43-101 report on Yorbeau’s web site) to test the potential of the gold system at depth (above 700 metres vertical depth).

As operator, IAMGOLD in 2021 has already completed a drilling program in the Lac Gamble zone consisting of seven drill holes for a total of 1,826 metres. Four of those holes were designed in the purpose to assess host rock quality and three holes were designed to test the west extension of the mineralized zone. Results are pending and will be reported once they are received, validated and compiled.

In collaboration with its partner IAMGOLD, Yorbeau has implemented rigorous safety protocols in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which are in line with recommendations from the National institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) and the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

