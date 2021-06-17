Yorbeau and IAMGOLD Resume Drilling on Rouyn Property With Primary Focus on Cinderella and Augmitto Deposits, Quebec

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its Rouyn property with its partner IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"). The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in Yorbeau’s Rouyn property in Quebec, Canada. The Rouyn property is located 4 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, and approximately 45 kilometers southwest of IAMGOLD’s Westwood operation.



One drill rig is in operation on the property and approximately 10,000 metres are planned for completion by the end of the year. The objective of the current drilling program is to test continuity of known mineralized zones to validate the potential to delineate mineral resources.