Entera Bio Receives Foundational Patent for its Oral PTH using its Platform Oral Protein Delivery Technology in European Union

‒ Oral delivery technology has potential to transform $20 billion injectable biologics market ‒

‒ Final BMD results from company’s Phase 2 Osteoporosis study of EB 613 expected in Q2/2021 ‒

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced the European Patent Office has granted a patent titled “Methods and Compositions for Oral Administration of Proteins” to Entera. The patent addresses Entera’s oral PTH formulations currently in advanced clinical stages for osteoporosis and hypoparathyroidism.

“This is a critical patent that covers lead PTH products utilizing Entera’s platform technology. This European Union patent, along with a variety of other patents covering oral formulations and target indications, granted and pending, provide Entera with robust protection of its intellectual property. This granted patent comes in addition to numerous issued patents in strategic countries including the USA, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. We are particularly pleased to have successfully completed the nine-month time window in which the patent could have been opposed. Entera has fortified its leadership position in the oral delivery of proteins as we look forward to reporting the full 6 month BMD results from our Phase 2 study, as planned this Q2/2021 and potentially initiating a pivotal Phase 3 study with our oral PTH for the treatment of osteoporosis next year,” stated Entera CEO Spiros Jamas. “We continuously strive to strengthen our portfolio with new patents addressing specific applications as well as novel improvements to our platform.”

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

