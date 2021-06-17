BRP Group, Inc. Announces New Exclusive Collaboration With Nasdaq to Offer D&O Insurance Solutions

AHT Insurance provides property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for clients. They have specialized expertise and experience in providing D&O insurance services. AHT has created innovative and exclusive programs for Nasdaq listed companies, IPOs, and SPACs that incorporate both corporate governance initiatives and unique captive insurance risk transfer solutions.

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced an exclusive collaboration with Nasdaq , to offer tailored D&O Liability Insurance programs and solutions for companies listed on Nasdaq through its subsidiary, AHT Insurance .

“We’re thrilled about our new collaboration with Nasdaq,” says Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “BRP Group and AHT have deep expertise and experience in providing solutions that can meet the needs of the high-growth companies on The Nasdaq Stock Market.”

Mike Tomasulo, AHT’s National Management Liability practice leader added, “D&O Insurance has become a major budget item for public companies, especially IPOs & SPACs. We understand that companies are looking for new and creative solutions to help them manage these increasing costs while also securing best in class coverage.”

ABOUT AHT INSURANCE

AHT is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for clients throughout the United States. We support numerous industries and boast national recognition for practices in areas, such as technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits. Learn more at www.ahtinsurance.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.