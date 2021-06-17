checkAd

Revive Collaborates With University of Health Sciences Antigua To Pioneer Clinical Research of Psychedelics

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, Frankfurt: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with the University of Health Sciences Antigua (“UHSA”) to collaborate on utilizing Revive’s novel psychedelic-assisted therapies and pioneering the clinical research and development of psychedelics in Antigua and Barbuda.

“We are excited to partner with UHSA as the relationship complements and accelerates our research and commercial goals with psychedelics and advances our patented drug delivery technology to deliver psychedelics in an oral thin film patch and topical forms in human clinical studies to support regulatory approvals globally,” said Derrick Welsh, COO of Psilocin Pharma, a division of the Company.

Dr. Adedayo Akande, President of UHSA, commented: “Through our partnership with Revive Therapeutics, we have the unique opportunity to become a regional leader in the research of psychoactive therapies for mental health. Our medical students will now have access to the scientific knowledge and uses of treatments long before joining the physician workforce, which is a great benefit. We too are excited to partner with Revive as we contribute to the future of medicine.”

As part of the proposed collaboration, Revive and UHSA aims to accomplish the following activities:

  • Development of a Psychedelic treatment center in Antigua and Barbuda using Revive’s novel formulations and delivery forms of psychedelics, including its proprietary psilocybin oral-thin film product to treat mental health and substance abuse disorders;
  • Research on UHSA’s campus will exclusively use Revive’s intellectual property, developed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with the aim to be the foundation for novel psychedelic therapies for research and commercial use in Antigua and Barbuda;
  • Conduct clinical studies to support regulatory drug approvals in the Caribbean and to accelerate U.S. FDA clinical development plans; and
  • Establishment of a Master’s in Psychedelic Medicine for Doctor of Medicine students and for those seeking to expand their knowledge of the field of psychedelic medicine.

Founded in 1982, the University of Health Sciences Antigua located in Dow’s Hill, Piccadilly Antigua is an outstanding academic institution dedicated to educating exemplary physicians, nurses, postgraduates, and researchers in accordance with the highest professional standards who will integrate clinical, biomedical and behavioral knowledge to promote the health and well-being of patients and communities. For more information, visit www.UHSA.ag.

