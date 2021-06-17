Alignment Healthcare Expands Its Footprint in Nevada, Adding Two New Counties in 2022

“On the heels of Alignment’s debut in Nevada this year, we are expanding our commitment to the state and extending our high-touch, high-quality care model and concierge-level services to even more seniors in Nye and Washoe counties,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare.

LAS VEGAS and ORANGE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the expansion of its award-winning health plans to two new counties in Nevada in 2022, pending regulatory approval. The company currently serves seniors in Clark County, Nevada. With this expansion, Medicare-eligible seniors in both Nye and Washoe counties will also gain access to Alignment’s HMO plan options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15, 2021.

Medicare-eligible seniors in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties will soon be able to choose from Alignment’s HMO plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period for the 2022 plan year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The plans also provide access to Alignment Health Plan’s popular benefits such as grocery allowances, gym memberships and award-winning prescription drug coverage, as well as the company’s signature 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program to provide a personalized and real-time health care experience for members.

“Beyond offering great health plan options, every day, Alignment Healthcare serves as a ‘doctor in the family,’ addressing care coordination gaps for seniors via our high-touch and high-tech model,” said John Kao, CEO and founder, Alignment Healthcare. “Expansion in existing states like Nevada and North Carolina and new states like Arizona, allows Alignment and our provider partners to reach more seniors with this level of personalized care, as we continue to extend our footprint across the country.”

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

