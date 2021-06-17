Strattners CEO Invited On BC World LiveStream Sharing His Valuation Perspective On Satellite-Smartphone Producer AdvanceTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) CEO Timo Strattner was guest on Malaysian BC World News which hosted a LiveStream which 745 people joined to share his view on AdvanceTC's market position and when asked about …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) CEO Timo Strattner was guest on Malaysian BC World News which hosted a LiveStream which 745 people joined to share his view on AdvanceTC's market position and when asked about the Company's valuation said that AdvanceTC LTD could come in at a minimum $1 Billion Valuation.

Timo Strattner commented, "I was invited to talk to BC World News during their LiveStream because our firm is a financier for the company and I was given the opportunity to share my view on the satellite market, growth perspectives, current developments and industry wide challenges we see as an alternative investment firm. When I was asked about the valuation potential of AdvanceTC I said that our view is that AdvanceTC, at least on our book, is valued at a minimum of $1 Billion".