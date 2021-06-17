checkAd

Strattners CEO Invited On BC World LiveStream Sharing His Valuation Perspective On Satellite-Smartphone Producer AdvanceTC

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 14:15  |  42   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) CEO Timo Strattner was guest on Malaysian BC World News which hosted a LiveStream which 745 people joined to share his view on AdvanceTC's market position and when asked about …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) CEO Timo Strattner was guest on Malaysian BC World News which hosted a LiveStream which 745 people joined to share his view on AdvanceTC's market position and when asked about the Company's valuation said that AdvanceTC LTD could come in at a minimum $1 Billion Valuation.

Timo Strattner commented, "I was invited to talk to BC World News during their LiveStream because our firm is a financier for the company and I was given the opportunity to share my view on the satellite market, growth perspectives, current developments and industry wide challenges we see as an alternative investment firm. When I was asked about the valuation potential of AdvanceTC I said that our view is that AdvanceTC, at least on our book, is valued at a minimum of $1 Billion".

The full interview can be viewed under the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/chidian.co/videos/906416383269035/

Contact:

Name: Investor Relations
Address: 30 Wall Street, 800, New York, 10005
Email: investor.relations@strattners.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652125/Strattners-CEO-Invited-On-BC-World-L ...

SC Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strattners CEO Invited On BC World LiveStream Sharing His Valuation Perspective On Satellite-Smartphone Producer AdvanceTC NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) CEO Timo Strattner was guest on Malaysian BC World News which hosted a LiveStream which 745 people joined to share his view on AdvanceTC's market position and when asked about …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.06.21
Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia