Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize

Sponsored by Premier and its alliance of more than 4,100 hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations, the Premier Cares Award recognizes exemplary efforts by nonprofit community organizations to improve the health of populations in need.

CEC is a grassroots organization established 17 years ago by a local resident and Black woman, Nadine McCrea, to address the food insecurity needs of diverse low- and moderate-income families in her community. CEC partners with social service agencies, local municipalities and healthcare providers to meet families’ needs and improve access to nutritious food, financial assistance, job training, clothing, internet and more. Last year, CEC generated an average of 3.2 referrals per household for additional community resources and helped 9 percent of its clients reach food security.

“CEC started as a food pantry in my home and has grown to serve more than 37,000 people per year, supported entirely by volunteers,” said McCrea, Founder and President of Community Enhancement Collaboration and a Broward County resident for more than 40 years. “Because of our efforts, fewer children wonder where their next meal will come from, fewer residents will be late to pay bills and more of my neighbors will have access to healthcare. It’s an honor to be recognized by Premier for our efforts, and we look forward to expanding our services to ensure the health of our community continues improving.”

For more than a decade, McCrea and CEC have partnered with Memorial Healthcare System, a Premier member based in Hollywood, Florida, on community initiatives and improvement projects that expand access to care and critical resources. CEC helps its clients determine eligibility for government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, has connected individuals seeking a medical home with Memorial and provides input into the Community Health Needs Assessment.

“CEC is an inspiration, demonstrably closing gaps in disparities and establishing a bedrock of safety and wellness for thousands,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “We know that social determinants of health, including food insecurity and access to basic necessities, can stand in the way of optimal health and upward mobility. We are honored to support and advance the work of CEC as its team of volunteers extends a lifeline to underserved populations in their communities.”