checkAd

Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

Community Enhancement Collaboration, Inc. (CEC), a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating food insecurity in Broward County, Florida, has received the 28th annual Monroe E. Trout Premier Cares Award and a $100,000 cash prize from Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company.

Sponsored by Premier and its alliance of more than 4,100 hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations, the Premier Cares Award recognizes exemplary efforts by nonprofit community organizations to improve the health of populations in need.

CEC is a grassroots organization established 17 years ago by a local resident and Black woman, Nadine McCrea, to address the food insecurity needs of diverse low- and moderate-income families in her community. CEC partners with social service agencies, local municipalities and healthcare providers to meet families’ needs and improve access to nutritious food, financial assistance, job training, clothing, internet and more. Last year, CEC generated an average of 3.2 referrals per household for additional community resources and helped 9 percent of its clients reach food security.

“CEC started as a food pantry in my home and has grown to serve more than 37,000 people per year, supported entirely by volunteers,” said McCrea, Founder and President of Community Enhancement Collaboration and a Broward County resident for more than 40 years. “Because of our efforts, fewer children wonder where their next meal will come from, fewer residents will be late to pay bills and more of my neighbors will have access to healthcare. It’s an honor to be recognized by Premier for our efforts, and we look forward to expanding our services to ensure the health of our community continues improving.”

For more than a decade, McCrea and CEC have partnered with Memorial Healthcare System, a Premier member based in Hollywood, Florida, on community initiatives and improvement projects that expand access to care and critical resources. CEC helps its clients determine eligibility for government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, has connected individuals seeking a medical home with Memorial and provides input into the Community Health Needs Assessment.

“CEC is an inspiration, demonstrably closing gaps in disparities and establishing a bedrock of safety and wellness for thousands,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “We know that social determinants of health, including food insecurity and access to basic necessities, can stand in the way of optimal health and upward mobility. We are honored to support and advance the work of CEC as its team of volunteers extends a lifeline to underserved populations in their communities.”

Seite 1 von 3
Premier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premier Inc. Honors Florida Nonprofit Dedicated to Fighting Food Insecurity With National Award and $100,000 Prize Community Enhancement Collaboration, Inc. (CEC), a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating food insecurity in Broward County, Florida, has received the 28th annual Monroe E. Trout Premier Cares Award and a $100,000 cash prize from Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
ExOne Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts, Adds New Systems for Stainless ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Atrium Health Recognized for Innovation, High-Quality Healthcare by Premier Inc.