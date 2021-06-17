Mainland Telecom Sees 66% Rise in Net-New Rural Broadband Subscribers in Three Months With Premium Managed Wi-Fi 6 Service Delivered by Calix Revenue Edge

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Canadian broadband service provider (BSP) Mainland Telecom has experienced a 66 percent surge in net-new subscribers in just three months since expanding the availability of its unrivaled managed Wi-Fi services to residents in the rural municipality of Clare, Nova Scotia, with Revenue EDGE. These premium services, which are delivered with lightning speed via the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems and the optional, intelligent mesh extensions of the GigaSpire BLAST u4m, are helping increase the appeal of the community in the midst of a booming real estate market as a viable option to live and work from remotely. Mainland Telecom’s branded CommandIQ mobile app, HomeHub, coupled with unprecedented in-home network visibility enabled by the seamless integration with Calix Support Cloud, excites subscribers with the ability to create, manage, and enhance their Wi-Fi 6 experience over a brand-new fiber broadband network powered by Intelligent Access EDGE. Residents of the remote community in western Nova Scotia—whose choices previously ranged from outdated technologies such as DSL and substandard options like wireless and satellite—can now connect reliably to expand their employment, education, entertainment, and economic opportunities.

Mainland Telecom began offering residents in Clare two tiers of premium Wi-Fi 6 services earlier this year following a successful pilot to roll out the services over its new, 172-mile Calix-based fiber broadband network. Subscribers also have the option to add, via the HomeHub mobile app, EDGE Suites applications ExperienceIQ and ProtectIQ to elevate their experience further. With ExperienceIQ, subscribers can control their family’s online experience and optimize their home network, devices, and applications as well as prioritizing applications for Wi-Fi bandwidth via My Priorities. Mainland-branded ProtectIQ offers advanced security protection from threats such as malware, ransomware, and other types of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. Home network security is particularly important for the community’s elderly population, who are among those at most risk from online threats. As Mainland Telecom expands its fiber footprint, it expects increased adoption of these applications as more permanent work-from-home opportunities continue to attract people from other parts of the country to relocate to rural Nova Scotia.