Histopathology Preclinical Data from ImmunoPrecise’s Polytope Program Confirms Lung Inflammation Reduction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021   

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) today announced additional results from its in vivo hamster challenge efficacy study of TATX-03a PolyTope Therapy, a four monoclonal antibody cocktail being developed for the potential prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrating reduced bronchitis and tracheitis inflammation severity. The Company concurrently announced optimization results of TATX-03 cocktail components designed to improve clinical suitability of their PolyTope therapy.

Histopathology data of efficacy study in SARS-CoV-2 challenged hamsters:

The primary endpoint evaluated in the preclinical study previously announced on February 19, 2021, measured viral load as the main indicator of therapeutic efficacy. The recently completed histopathology analyses of the tissues harvested from this same study demonstrate that prophylactic and therapeutic treatment using TATX-03a on SARS-CoV-2 challenged animals also reduced inflammation severity of the main conducting airway tissues compared to study control animals. In addition, only mild inflammation of the trachea was observed in animals treated with TATX-03a post-challenge.

“It is very encouraging that, in addition to meeting the study endpoint criteria evaluating the impact of our therapy on viral load, treatment with TATX-03a also reduced bronchitis and tracheitis severity” stated Dr. Ilse Roodink, IPA’s Global Program Director for COVID Research. “These observations indicate that the previously reported data of reduced replication-competent viral titers following TATX-03 treatment also translate to decreased disease severity in the hamster challenge model, strengthening the potential of our PolyTope therapy for prevention and treatment of COVID.”

Light molecular optimization of two cocktail components intended to promote potential clinical success:

In parallel to in vivo efficacy evaluation, the Company assessed the developability profiles of the individual components of TATX-03. Based on this assessment, the Company applied light molecular optimization to selected antibodies with the goal to minimize manufacturing liabilities and promote potential clinical success of their PolyTope SARS-CoV-2 therapy. The optimization focused on removal of sites in the antigen binding fragment that might not be fully processed during clinical product development, and which had the potential to reduce clinical manufacturing yields. Optimization also addressed replacing non-germline residues, a process intended to reduce immunogenicity risks. Reactivity screening performed by the Company confirmed that the binding profiles of the modified antibodies were not affected during product optimization. The Company anticipates that these optimization efforts positively impact clinical suitability of TATX-03. Stable pool generation of the optimized leads to source toxicology/toxicokinetic studies and to generate cGMP cell banking is currently ongoing at ChemPartner Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

