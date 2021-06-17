checkAd

LINCOLN TECH CAMPUSES NAMED TOP SCHOOLS BY DAIMLER TRUCKS

South Plainfield, NJ and Denver, CO campuses chosen as 2 of top 60 schools nationwide

Parsippany, NJ, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced that two of its Lincoln Tech campuses have been named top schools by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). The South Plainfield, NJ and Denver, CO campuses were ranked sixth and sixteenth, respectively.

 

DTNA’s Get Ahead partnership program gives students training for Diesel Technology careers the opportunity to build advanced skills with manufacturer-specific technology. By supporting students in their pursuit of these careers, the program helps ensure Daimler’s facilities have enough qualified candidates to fill open positions and keep their operations running at optimum capacity.

 

More than 270 schools across the country participate in Get Ahead, but only 60 are chosen by DTNA for ranking. Selection as a top school entitles each campus to participate in one of two exclusive programs: Trucks for Training, which enables campuses to purchase a pre-owned Freightliner vehicle at a significant discount; or Training Aids for Schools, which offers similar discounts for the purchase of DTNA training equipment. Depending on the program selected, DTNA and/or a sponsoring Daimler Dealership will share the costs with the campus.

 

“It’s exciting and an honor to have two of our campuses selected by DTNA for this prestigious recognition,” says Steve Buchenot, Lincoln Tech’s Executive Vice President of Campus Operations. “We thank DTNA for their support of our career training programs and providing this added value to our students. And we’re proud to know our programs, faculty and staff have once again been recognized by an industry leader.”

 

Lincoln Tech’s South Plainfield campus was previously designated a Get Ahead partner school in 2019. Students were then provided with access to web-based Daimler training at no additional cost.

 

“Get Ahead allows our Diesel Technology students to participate in Daimler dealership-level training,” explains Tim O’Connor, Lincoln Tech’s Director of Education at the South Plainfield campus. “Students can strengthen their knowledge of basic skills and increase their knowledge on Freightliner, Detroit Diesel and Western Star Systems. This program benefits both Lincoln Tech students and Daimler’s service network.”

 

O’Connor adds that this is the third consecutive year that the South Plainfield campus was selected for the Get Ahead program. “With the program becoming more popular across the country, and our relative small size compared to many of the competitors, our selection truly reflects the quality of our curriculum and the skill of our instructors,” he says.

 

Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus was selected in its first year of participation. “This was a great achievement for our program to be selected from such a competitive field,” says Campus President Kelly Moore. “We’re pleased to be a Top 20 school in our first year, and plan to place even higher next year.”

 

More than 240,000 Diesel and Truck Technicians will be needed around the country by 2029, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figures includes more than 20,000 in the New York-New Jersey region, and almost 6,000 in Colorado.

 

 

###

 

 

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

 

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. 

 

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.  Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

 

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu. 

CONTACT: Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-766-9656
PTahinos@lincolntech.edu

