Xynomic Closed a Short Form Merger for "Going Private" Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

NEW YORK, New York and SHANGHAI, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (“Xynomic”, OTC: XYNO), a clinical stage US-China oncology drug development company, announced that it closed a short form merger with and into Xu-Nuo Pharma, Inc., a Delaware corporation and holder of approximately 98% of the outstanding common shares in Xynomic (“Parent”) pursuant to an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Parent. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Xynomic merged with and into Parent, with Parent continuing as the surviving corporation of the merger (the “Merger”) at about 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2021, or the effective time of the Merger. The Merger effects the going private with respect to Xynomic under Delaware General Corporation Law (“DGCL”) and delists Xynomic from the OTC Pink Marketplace (the “Going Private Transactions”).

At the effective time of the Merger, (i) each share of capital stock issued and outstanding of Xynomic immediately prior to the effective date of the Merger (other than dissenting shares and shares owned by the Parent) will be changed for a right to receive US$4.49 per share, without interest (the “Cash Merger Consideration”); (ii) each outstanding option of Xynomic, as of the effective date of the Merger, will be assumed by Parent at the same exercise price with identical terms and conditions; and (iii) each outstanding warrant of Xynomic, as of the effective date of the Merger, will be assumed by Parent and automatically convert into a warrant to purchase the same number of shares of common stock of Parent at the same exercise price with identical terms and conditions.

Xynomic’s board of directors (the “Board”), acting upon the recommendation by a special committee established in the connection with the Merger, approved the Merger Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder. Because the Parent owned more than 90% of the outstanding shares of common stock in Xynomic, the shareholders of Xynomic are not entitled to vote their shares of Xynomic’s common stock with respect to the Merger, but will be entitled to dissenters’ appraisal rights (the “Dissenters’ Appraisal Rights”) under and in accordance with the Delaware General Corporation Law, or the DGCL.

