America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces 22 Percent Increase to Quarterly Distribution

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2021, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership” or “ATAX”) announced that the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC (“Greystone Manager”) declared a quarterly cash distribution to the Partnership’s Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”) holders of $0.11 per BUC. The distribution, payable on July 30, 2021 to BUC holders of record as of the close of trading on June 30, 2021, marks a 22 percent increase from the previous quarterly distribution of $0.09 per BUC, which was declared in the first quarter of 2021. The BUCs will trade ex-distribution as of June 29, 2021. Greystone Manager is the general partner of America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two, the Partnership’s general partner.



Distributions to the Partnership’s BUC holders are determined by Greystone Manager based on a disciplined evaluation of the Partnership’s current and anticipated operating results, financial condition and other factors it deems relevant. Greystone Manager continually evaluates the factors that go into BUC holder distribution decisions, consistent with the long-term best interests of the BUC holders and the Partnership.