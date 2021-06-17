Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Chooses BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for deployment in the agency's Fire Protection, Forestry Conservation and Trust Lands Management Divisions. Combined, these divisions are responsible for planning and implementing forestry and fire management programs via an extensive network of field and unit offices across the state.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We view this order as a testament to the success and reliability of our equipment and technology throughout our longstanding relationship with the Montana DNRC. The agency began using BK products in the mid-1980s, beginning with our LPH Series portable radios, and has progressed with every generation right up until this current order for the BKR 5000. With responsibility for fire protection and forestry assistance across a vast expanse of land, it is critical that the division's field offices and personnel have equipment that enables them to send and receive consistent communications in any location. We're pleased that Montana's DNRC recognizes the value of our portable communications technology, and we look forward to continuing our support of the agency and its important work on behalf of the state."