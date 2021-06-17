Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Chooses BK Technologies' BKR 5000
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for deployment in the agency's Fire Protection, Forestry Conservation and Trust Lands Management Divisions. Combined, these divisions are responsible for planning and implementing forestry and fire management programs via an extensive network of field and unit offices across the state.
BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We view this order as a testament to the success and reliability of our equipment and technology throughout our longstanding relationship with the Montana DNRC. The agency began using BK products in the mid-1980s, beginning with our LPH Series portable radios, and has progressed with every generation right up until this current order for the BKR 5000. With responsibility for fire protection and forestry assistance across a vast expanse of land, it is critical that the division's field offices and personnel have equipment that enables them to send and receive consistent communications in any location. We're pleased that Montana's DNRC recognizes the value of our portable communications technology, and we look forward to continuing our support of the agency and its important work on behalf of the state."
The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.
A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.
