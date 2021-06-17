checkAd

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Chooses BK Technologies' BKR 5000

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 14:30  |  54   |   |   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for deployment in the agency's Fire Protection, Forestry Conservation and Trust Lands Management Divisions. Combined, these divisions are responsible for planning and implementing forestry and fire management programs via an extensive network of field and unit offices across the state.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We view this order as a testament to the success and reliability of our equipment and technology throughout our longstanding relationship with the Montana DNRC. The agency began using BK products in the mid-1980s, beginning with our LPH Series portable radios, and has progressed with every generation right up until this current order for the BKR 5000. With responsibility for fire protection and forestry assistance across a vast expanse of land, it is critical that the division's field offices and personnel have equipment that enables them to send and receive consistent communications in any location. We're pleased that Montana's DNRC recognizes the value of our portable communications technology, and we look forward to continuing our support of the agency and its important work on behalf of the state."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Chooses BK Technologies' BKR 5000 WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has chosen BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CORRECTION: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...