Fernley City Council Unanimously Approves American Battery Metals Corporation’s Conditional Use Permit for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, received unanimous approval from the Fernley City Council for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) regarding a forthcoming lithium-ion battery recycling plant. This latest endorsement takes the Company one step closer toward permitting and constructing its first-of-its-kind lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant in Fernley, Nevada. Earlier this month, the CUP was unanimously approved by the City of Fernley Planning Commission.

"'The Fernley City Council's adoption of the Conditional Use Permit advances our progress towards constructing our trailblazing lithium battery recycling pilot plant," said American Battery Technology Company Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "An industry game changer, the pilot plant will bolster Fernley's economy, create new jobs and deliver a sustainable solution to enhance and secure a domestic supply of battery metals."

The City of Fernley's CUP process confirms that ABTC's pilot plant will meet all obligations set by the City's Comprehensive Master Plan - which safeguards "the public health, safety and general welfare by providing for special safeguards in the location and design of certain uses in certain zoning districts."

The battery recycling pilot plant will directly support a domestic supply of high-demand battery metals, and will do so through the utilization of innovative extraction technologies. Setting itself apart, the organization's technology platform does not emit air toxins and eliminates water pollution.Once constructed, the entire recycling plant will consist of three (3) functional building areas totaling 98,789.4 square feet of floor space. The three (3) functional building spaces include a production building, an office building with laboratories, and a warehouse.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced thegroundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.