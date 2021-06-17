checkAd

Fernley City Council Unanimously Approves American Battery Metals Corporation’s Conditional Use Permit for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Latest Step Paves the Path Forward Towards ConstructionRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction …

Latest Step Paves the Path Forward Towards Construction

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, received unanimous approval from the Fernley City Council for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) regarding a forthcoming lithium-ion battery recycling plant. This latest endorsement takes the Company one step closer toward permitting and constructing its first-of-its-kind lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant in Fernley, Nevada. Earlier this month, the CUP was unanimously approved by the City of Fernley Planning Commission.

Foto: Accesswire

"'The Fernley City Council's adoption of the Conditional Use Permit advances our progress towards constructing our trailblazing lithium battery recycling pilot plant," said American Battery Technology Company Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "An industry game changer, the pilot plant will bolster Fernley's economy, create new jobs and deliver a sustainable solution to enhance and secure a domestic supply of battery metals."

The City of Fernley's CUP process confirms that ABTC's pilot plant will meet all obligations set by the City's Comprehensive Master Plan - which safeguards "the public health, safety and general welfare by providing for special safeguards in the location and design of certain uses in certain zoning districts."

The battery recycling pilot plant will directly support a domestic supply of high-demand battery metals, and will do so through the utilization of innovative extraction technologies. Setting itself apart, the organization's technology platform does not emit air toxins and eliminates water pollution.Once constructed, the entire recycling plant will consist of three (3) functional building areas totaling 98,789.4 square feet of floor space. The three (3) functional building spaces include a production building, an office building with laboratories, and a warehouse.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced thegroundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

Seite 1 von 3
American Battery Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fernley City Council Unanimously Approves American Battery Metals Corporation’s Conditional Use Permit for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Latest Step Paves the Path Forward Towards ConstructionRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces Acquisitions and Recording of Two Additional Water Rights
03.06.21
American Battery Metals Corporation Entered into Escrow on Property Located in Tahoe Reno Industrial Park