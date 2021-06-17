AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How and what students learn is always changing, but the landscape has become particularly frantic lately with ubiquitous digital technologies. Digital technologies have changed nearly everything, including the student-school-teacher paradigm from kindergarten to higher education to how and who companies hire. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing choir of voices calling for educational equality, outlandish tuition costs and even so-called "wokeness" have people and companies rethinking educational dynamics. In the thick of it is the burgeoning educational technology (edtech) industry, which is growing rapidly to meet evolving demand from today's generation of digitally native learners, as evidenced by both analyst forecast and upstarts such as Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (Profile) immediately finding customers for its new digital learning platform. The evolution also spotlights other companies in the space, including Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) for what they bring to the table to help people of all ages learn and excel.

Growing at a 19.9% CAGR through 2028, the global edtech market is forecast to reach $380 billion .

Nextech AR Solutions has parlayed its retail technology into its exclusive EdTechX platform.

EdTechX has been labeled co-sell ready by Microsoft, a designation that should expedite sales.

Ryerson , Nextech were awarded up to $150,000 for the creation, delivery of AR learning experiences.

Click here to view the custom infographic of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. editorial.

Edtech: A $380 Billion Industry

The value of compounding interest comes in handy when considering that analysts at Grand View Research estimate that the global education technology market grew from $86 in 2020 billion to $106 billion in 2021. Grand View forecasts a stunning 19.9% compound annual growth through 2028, implying the market size will surge to $379.8 billion in that time. Fueling the growth is the fact that the movement is global, including emerging markets in Africa where tech is providing wider access to learning.