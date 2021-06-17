checkAd

CACI Awarded $82M Contract to Provide Cyber and Ground Electronic Warfare Expertise and Technology to the U.S. Army

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division (EWAGS) has awarded CACI a four-year $82 million contract to continue support for the Army’s cyber and ground electronic warfare (EW) missions. CACI’s technicians and engineers will partner with the Army to monitor, analyze and develop complex technology tools and systems to counter evolving threats. CACI experts provide the analysis to help ensure that Army EOD ECM systems provide maximum protection. CACI also supports compatibility testing with new and legacy C5ISR systems to uncover system vulnerability and compatibility issues with other Army EW or tactical communication systems.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Working closely with the Army, CACI is bringing decades of expertise in software enabled tools to help secure critical systems and advance the speed of decision-making across the connected battlefield.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

