Turtle Beach’s Innovative Neat Microphones Brand Reveals the Long-Awaited King Bee II XLR Microphone

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today unveiled the King Bee II analog XLR microphone. The King Bee II is the long-awaited successor to Neat Microphones’ original award-winning King Bee. Turtle Beach acquired Neat Microphones in January 2021, and the team – the former founders of Blue Microphones, the inventors of the first high-performance USB microphone, and pioneers behind other award-winning microphones that have revolutionized how professionals and consumers capture their voice, music, and more – have been getting ready to unveil the all-new King Bee II ever since. Neat Microphones’ King Bee II launches at participating retailers in North America and Europe this summer, and with its irresistible MSRP of $169.99, the King Bee II will quickly become one of the most useful and commanding mics in your hive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005253/en/

The Neat King Bee II XLR microphone launches summer 2021 for a MSRP of $169.99, and includes the Beekeeper Shockmount and Honeycomb Pop Filter for unmatched high-quality recordings. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Neat is already very well known amongst musicians and recording artists, so the debut of the King Bee II – the anticipated follow-up to their original, coveted King Bee mic – and its $169.99 MSRP should have fans very, very excited,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re entering a $2.3 billion global microphone market with the absolute best team in microphones creating all-new high-quality products that will redefine what consumers should expect to pay. Neat’s King Bee II is the first of five all-new analog and digital USB microphone products launching this year.”

“We are so excited to finally talk about the new generation of high-quality Neat Microphones launching this year, beginning with our superstar product, the King Bee II,” said Skipper Wise, Founder of Neat Microphones and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “As a musician and recording artist myself, I can tell you first-hand that the King Bee II is unsurpassed in the sheer quality and performance of its recordings for the price. Our team – the same group that founded Blue Microphones and has been a pioneering force in microphone development for over 30 years – has been laser focused on ensuring our 2021 products improve on those that came before them, and that we are once again redefining the level of quality and performance in microphones at multiple price points.”

