Own a Piece of the e.l.f. Cosmetics Legacy, with its First-Ever #CryptoCosmetics Collection

When the beauty verse and crypto world collide! e.l.f. Cosmetics is pushing new frontiers and disrupting the digital space with the launch of #CryptoCosmetics. Three of e.l.f.’s beloved “holy grail” products — Poreless Putty Primer, 16HR Camo Concealer and Ride or Die Lip Balm—are getting dipped in digital gold and going 100% crypto for e.l.f.’s first collection of NFTs, or as we call them “Ne.l.f.Ts,” our favorite new e.l.f.ism. Now you can own your own Crypto Cosmetics and a piece of the iconic e.l.f. legacy.

“At e.l.f., we always challenge ourselves to delight our community in new and disruptive ways,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We’re thrilled to introduce the first in what we plan will be a series of Crypto Cosmetics. With “Ne.l.f.Ts”, we’re bringing the playful e.l.f. wink to some of our most popular products.” To develop its Crypto Cosmetics, e.l.f. is teaming up with creative agency Movers+Shakers, the agency behind its #eyeslipsface TikTok challenge.

Go For The Gold
 You’ll have to move fast to grab your Ne.l.f.T. as there are only nine available in total, three of each e.l.f. digital product! Mark your calendar for Friday, June 18 at 11:00am PDT , when all nine collectibles go on sale on the crypto platform Bitski (www.bitski.com/NelfT). e.l.f. chose Bitski as they share e.l.f.’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. With Bitski’s technology, buying an NFT is easy and can be done quickly with a credit card. The Ne.l.f.T you buy is 100% authentic and minted in your digital wallet.

The Ne.l.f.T’s are priced at the same accessible retail price as the corresponding actual product. These three holy grails fly off the shelves in real life so don’t miss this chance to own the golden collectible version:

  • Golden Poreless Putty Primer Dime--$9/each. This skin perfecting primer helps grip makeup for all-day wear and a flawless finish.
    • The ultimate skin perfecting primer for all skin types. e.l.f.’s #1 mass primer has always been poreless. Now it’s peerless and priceless. Smooth velvety textured golden drip hydrates on one side as crypto flawlessness meets you on the flip side. We are calling it our Golden Poreless Putty Primer Dime - because it’s an “NFTen.”
  • 1600 Hour Golden Camo Concealer--$6/each. This full-coverage liquid concealer covers up imperfections while giving your skin a moisturizing boost.
    • Now e.l.f.’s 1600 Hour Golden Camo Concealer reveals itself straight from the digital jungle. Remember treasure seekers: you can’t hide gold forever. You can only hope to conceal it.
  • Golden Ride or Die Lip Balm--$5/each. These intensely hydrating tinted lip balms bathe your lips with a sheer wash of color.
    • Hydrate and plump your crypto lips with our newest shade of Ride or Die Lip Balm. It’s time to spread the wealth with your blockchain besties. We know you can’t resist. That’s why it’s Ride or Die, baby.

In keeping with e.l.f.’s cruelty-free standard, no crypto kitties were harmed in minting these Ne.l.f.Ts. e.l.f. is also working with Bitski and Aerial, a sustainability platform that tracks emissions and reduces carbon footprints across NFTs, to offset the carbon footprint of the initial transaction and to make it carbon negative.

