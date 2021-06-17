checkAd

Temas Resources and Erin Ventures Sign Definitive Agreement for the Joint Development of Piskanja Boron Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 18, 2020, the Company and Erin Ventures Inc. have now entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated June 16, 2021 (the “ Option Agreement”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate Project located in Serbia (the “ Piskanja Project”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005323/en/

Figure 1 3D Model showing the indicated and inferred resource at Piskanja (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to enter into this definitive option agreement with Erin Ventures,” states Michael Dehn, President and CEO of Temas Resources. “At Temas we are looking forward to furthering the development of the Piskanja Boron Property in Serbia along-side Erin Ventures.” Mr. Dehn added, “We have jointly developed a very robust exploration plan and anticipate announcing details in the coming weeks.”

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Temas Resources may earn a 50% interest in the Piskanja Project by (a) issuing to Erin Ventures 250,000 common shares and 250,000 Temas warrants (each exercisable to acquire a common share for a period of 48 months from issuance, at an exercise price equal to the market price of the common shares less the maximum allowable discount pursuant to stock exchange policies) within five business days after the effective date of the Option Agreement, and (b) incurring an aggregate of €10,500,000 in expenditures on the Piskanja Project. The Option Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances, including by Erin Ventures if certain milestones are not met in accordance with specified timelines. Upon exercise of the option by Temas Resources, a joint venture will be formed and Erin Ventures and Temas Resources will become associated as joint venturers to further advance the Piskanja Project.

Boron is an essential mineral and is found in everything from eye drops, mild antiseptics, a supplement for building stronger bones and muscles to boric acid, which is used to toughen and increase heat resistance in Pyrex.

About the Piskanja Project

Piskanja is Erin Ventures’ wholly owned boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0% B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6% B2O3). Calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (“CIM Standards”) as disclosed in Erin Ventures’ report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 – Amended February 28, 2019” prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The responsible persons for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate are Dr. Mike Armitage (C.Eng., C.Geol.) and Dr. Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK and Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Standards, both gentlemen are independent of Erin Ventures.

