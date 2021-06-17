checkAd

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Recognized with 2020 Hilton Legacy Award

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced it has been recognized with a 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for its conversion of the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel (the “Property”). HOFV completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the Property in October 2020 that included gutting the hotel down to its studs for a complete overhaul of room layouts and to make space for new features such as a private dining area and meeting and entertainment space.

The Legacy Awards program, which celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts, recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious Legacy Award for the renovation we completed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations at HOFV. “With Canton being the birthplace of American football, we had a clear vision for the Property that paid homage to this history while also providing guests with the same high-quality experience they expect from a Hilton-branded hotel. Given the Property’s consistent strong occupancy since opening last October, it’s clear that our design resonated with the sports community in Canton and beyond. On behalf of our entire company, I want to thank Hilton for recognizing our work with one of the greatest honors possible – the Legacy Award.”

The renovation of the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel will be highlighted at this year’s American Lodging Investment Summit, set to take place from July 26 – July 28 at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Those interested in reserving rooms at the Property, which is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, can do so by clicking here or by calling 330.471.8000.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

