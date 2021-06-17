checkAd

Hologic Completes Acquisition of Mobidiag

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021   

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mobidiag Oy, an innovator in near-patient, acute care molecular diagnostic testing, for an enterprise value of approximately $808 million.

“Closing the acquisition of Mobidiag enables us to become a broader, more diversified global diagnostics leader,” said Jan Verstreken, group president, international at Hologic. “Together, we can accelerate development and adoption of Mobidiag’s innovative products globally and drive Hologic’s growth.”

Mobidiag provides near-patient, molecular diagnostic instruments and tests for acute care conditions including gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, antimicrobial resistance management, and healthcare associated infections. Its Amplidiag and Novodiag testing platforms deliver results in 50 minutes to two hours. The Novodiag platform combines real-time PCR and microarray capabilities to provide high-level multiplexing. Multiplexing enables multiple pathogens to be identified in a single sample, streamlining workflows for laboratories and providing rapid results to physicians.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such statements include, without limitation: financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance; and financial outlook and other guidance. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made as of this date and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect Hologic’s business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, include without limitation: the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the transaction cannot be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of Mobidiag’s operations with those of Hologic will be greater than expected; the ability of Hologic and Mobidiag to retain and hire key personnel; the coverage and reimbursement decisions of third-party payers and the guidelines, recommendations, and studies published by various organizations relating to the use of products and treatments; the ability to successfully manage ongoing organizational and strategic changes, including Hologic's ability to attract, motivate and retain key employees; the development of new competitive technologies and products; regulatory approvals and clearances for products; the anticipated development of markets in which products are sold into and the success of products in these markets; the anticipated performance and benefits of products; estimated asset and liability values; anticipated trends relating to Hologic's financial condition or results of operations; and Hologic's capital resources and the adequacy thereof.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect Hologic’s business and prospects are described in Hologic’s filings with the SEC. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Source: Hologic, Inc.

