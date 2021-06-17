Hologic Completes Acquisition of Mobidiag

“Closing the acquisition of Mobidiag enables us to become a broader, more diversified global diagnostics leader,” said Jan Verstreken, group president, international at Hologic. “Together, we can accelerate development and adoption of Mobidiag’s innovative products globally and drive Hologic’s growth.”

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mobidiag Oy, an innovator in near-patient, acute care molecular diagnostic testing, for an enterprise value of approximately $808 million.

Mobidiag provides near-patient, molecular diagnostic instruments and tests for acute care conditions including gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, antimicrobial resistance management, and healthcare associated infections. Its Amplidiag and Novodiag testing platforms deliver results in 50 minutes to two hours. The Novodiag platform combines real-time PCR and microarray capabilities to provide high-level multiplexing. Multiplexing enables multiple pathogens to be identified in a single sample, streamlining workflows for laboratories and providing rapid results to physicians.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

