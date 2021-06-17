Verkkokauppa.com awarded as one of the most innovative companies in Finland

Verkkokauppa.com has been awarded as one of the most innovative companies in Finland. The award was presented by Hanken School of Economics, which conducted a study for the first time to assess the perceptions of consumers about the most innovative companies in Finland. Verkkokauppa.com was listed in the Top 10 among other Finnish household brands such as Fiskars, F-Secure and Fazer.

The Finnish Innovation Index has been developed together with the Norwegian School of Economics. The same index is already in use in six countries. The study assesses the perceptions among consumers of innovativeness and appeal. Approximately 2,500 consumers took part in the study to rate the innovativeness of 53 companies.

“We are extremely happy and proud of this award. We encourage all our employees at Verkkokauppa.com to be creative and propose ideas. In fact, we consider our culture of spontaneous and inclusive ideation one of our competitive advantages. Our goal is to empower our customers to follow their passions, and as a pioneer in e-commerce, we have learned that this requires us to renew and reinvent ourselves continuously,” says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com.

The Finnish Innovation Index provides companies with information on consumer perceptions and helps companies to find ways to increase customer loyalty and brand appeal through product and service development and the reliable utilization of customer data.





